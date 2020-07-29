Natalia Bryant Unveils Stunning Image for 'Women Supporting Women Challenge'

✖

Natalia Bryant brought the glam to Instagram recently. On Sunday, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's eldest daughter engaged in the Challenge Accepted trend by posting a black-and-white photo of herself. In her caption for the post, Bryant noted that she was nominated for the uplifting challenge by her mother.

Bryant, of course, looks stunning in the photo, which she noted was taken by photographer Brian Bowen Smith. The 17-year-old made sure to thank her mother, Vanessa, in the caption of the post for nominating her for this challenge. You might have noticed that Bryant and many other celebrities have been engaging in this Challenge Accepted trend as of late. According to India.com, the challenge originated back in 2016 and was originally meant to raise awareness for cancer. However, this current trend is slightly different.

For this latest Challenge Accepted trend, users on social media have been tagging one another, prompting them to share a black-and-white photo of themselves. The post is typically captioned with Challenge Accepted or with "#WomenSupportingWomenChallenge." An Instagram spokesperson actually spoke out on the trend recently in order to explain exactly what it is about. They said, "The trend is still picking up with the usage of the hashtag on Instagram doubling in the last day alone. Based on the posts, we’re seeing that most of the participants are posting with notes relating to strength and support for their communities."

Prior to her own Challenge Accepted post, Bryant actually got some major support from a very well-known figure in the music industry. On Friday, Taylor Swift released her latest album Folklore. In order to celebrate the release, the singer sent out special cardigans (a play on the lead single from her album, "Cardigan") to some of her friends, including Bryant. According to Fox News, the teenager posed with the garment on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Thank you SO much @taylorswift! I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore.'”

Swift was previously in contact with the Bryant family following the tragic helicopter incident that took the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant in January. At the time, she issued her condolences to the Bryant family with a moving statement. “My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy,” she wrote. “I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”