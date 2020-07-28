What is 'Challenge Accepted' on Instagram?

Social media users have probably noticed "Challenge Accepted" is trending all over Instagram right now, but many may have no idea what it is or what it means. India.com reports that the online challenge originated back in 2016 as a way of raising awareness for cancer. The current trend is different, however, as it is now about celebrating feminine unity.

In the new viral challenge, if a woman is tagged in someone else's post, she must share her own black-and-white selfie. The post must be captioned with either #ChallengeAccepted or #WomenSupportingWomenChallenge, or both. The challenge has been major trending subject the past week, with an Instagram spokesperson speaking out on it recently. "The trend is still picking up with the usage of the hashtag on Instagram doubling in the last day alone. Based on the posts, we’re seeing that most of the participants are posting with notes relating to strength and support for their communities." Scroll down to see some examples of the "Challenge Accepted" challenge.