Nashville Tornado: Katy Perry Sends Message to Victims Amid Pregnancy Announcement

Ahead of announcing her big baby news, Katy Perry sent “love and prayers” to Nashville in the wake of a devastating tornado that left at least 24 people dead and much of Middle Tennessee destroyed early Tuesday morning. The “Firework” singer took to Twitter Wednesday after news broke about the natural disaster to reveal she was thinking about everyone in Nashville as the city works to rebuild.

Thinking about y’all in Nashville tonight. Sending you my love and prayers… ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 4, 2020

Later that night, Perry announced that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together in an emotional music video for “Never Worn White.” (Bloom is already father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr).

“‘Cause I’ve never worn white/ But I wanna get it right/ Yeah, I really wanna try with you,” she sings in the video, which features the mother-to-be in a white gown as well as covered in flowers. “No, I’ve never worn white/ But I’m standin’ here tonight/ ‘Cause I really wanna say, ‘I do.’”

Soon after the video dropped, Perry took to Twitter to reveal how happy she is to no longer have to hide her pregnancy. “[Oh my God] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she wrote. “Or carry around a big purse [laughing out loud].”

Perry and Bloom have been open about wanting kids since their Valentine’s Day engagement last year, with the groom-to-be telling Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s Howard 100 in September that he and Perry were “shooting for kids. “It’s like this wild mustang,” he said. “If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life.”

Perry’s fellow American Idol judge, Luke Bryan, even weighed in on what Perry would be like as a mom. “She’s going to be a blast to have as a mom,” he told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I couldn’t imagine growing up in her household. Even when I talk about me and my kids, she’s checking out how I juggle the kids. We’ll see one day if it ever happens how she’ll respond, but I know she’s going to be an amazing mom.”

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images