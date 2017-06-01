‘Nashville’ Actor Powers Boothe Cause of Death Revealed

Nashville actor Powers Boothe died of a heart attack at the age of 68, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Boothe had been battling pancreatic cancer for the last six months and suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest on May 14. His wife, Pamela, was named his surviving relative and informant on the certificate. His children, Parisse and Preston, also survived him.

The Emmy award-winning actor was buried in a private service in his home state of Texas. Boothe made his national breakthrough debut as an actor in 1980 starring as a true-life demagogue and cult-leader in the CBS docudrama Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones. He also starred in films like Red Dawn, Sin City and The Avengers.

Boothe’s longtime friend Beau Bridges first broke the news of his death online. He tweeted, “It’s with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband.”

