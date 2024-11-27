The anime world has lost one of its most versatile voices. Eiji Yanagisawa, whose talent brought life to characters across decades of beloved series from Naruto to Gundam, died on Nov. 12, 2024. He was 57.

“We would like to inform you of this with deep gratitude for the kindness shown to us during his lifetime,” Production Baobab announced on Nov. 20, noting that a private wake and funeral were held for close relatives only. The agency apologized for the delay in reporting, citing the wishes of the bereaved family.

The Tokyo-born voice actor built an impressive career spanning major anime franchises, playing Genzo in Naruto, Professor Ulen Hibiki in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, and Okabe-sensei in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. His range extended to memorable roles in Code Geass, Genshiken, where he played Takayanagi, and Digimon Frontier as Worm the Trailmon.

Beyond his contributions to anime, Yanagisawa left his mark in the gaming world, voicing characters like Warlock Roland in Tales of Xillia and its sequel and Romano in Tales of Zestiria. He also brought his talent to Western entertainment, dubbing roles in popular shows and films, including The World Is Not Enough, Lethal Weapon 3, Stargate Atlantis, and multiple CSI series.

His extensive portfolio includes supporting roles in numerous acclaimed series. Anime fans might recognize his work in Grappler Baki Maximum Tournament, Eat-Man, Detective Conan, Black Jack, The Big O, KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple, and Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone. Notable performances include Danroku in Getter Robo: Armageddon and the dual roles of Gunbiker and Zapper Zaku in SD Gundam Force.

Other significant characters in his repertoire included Elk’s father in Arc the Lad, Kazuto’s father in The World of Narue, and Kenichi’s father in Ninja Hattori. His versatility also shone through in series such as Orphen, Romeo X Juliet, Sakura Wars, Shuffle!, and Yozakura Quartet.

A brain stem hemorrhage, the condition that claimed Yanagisawa’s life, “occur[s] when a weak blood vessel leaks or breaks open, creating swelling and pressure. This pressure damages tissues and cells in the brain,” according to Medical News Today. Medical experts note that while “hemorrhagic strokes represent a smaller percentage of total strokes” than other varieties, they have a disproportionate impact on mortality, being responsible for “40% of all stroke-related deaths.”

Yanagisawa’s legacy lives on through his extensive body of work, which continues to entertain and inspire audiences across multiple generations of anime and gaming fans.