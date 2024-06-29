SpongeBob SquarePants Voice Actor Taiki Matsuno Has Died

Another sad loss for the SpongeBob SquarePants fandom has come out in the wake of artist Peter Bennett's death. Now, Taiki Matsuno has died, according to ORICON NEWS. He was 56.

Matsuno voiced the titular character SpongeBob SquarePants in the Japanese dub for most of the Nickelodeon show's run, including in some tie-in media. In addition to SpongeBob, he voiced characters for One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Inuyasha, The Kindaichi Case Files, Kamen Rider and Super Sentai, the Japanese franchise that is adapted in the US as Power Rangers.

The death news came via his representatives at Aoni Production. Per the statement shared by ORICON, Matsuno died on June 26, with the cause of death being "a right cerebral hemorrhage."

"We would like to inform you of this with deep gratitude for the kindness shown to us during his lifetime," his reps said. "Furthermore, in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the wake and funeral will be held only for close relatives. We ask for your understanding."

(Photo: Art from Nickelodeon's 'SpongeBob SquarePants' - Nickelodeon)

In reaction to the news, researcher Oliver Jia wrote, "Wow, this is a huge loss. Taiki Matsuno was very famous as SpongeBob, voicing him from Season 4 onward. He brought joy to so many Japanese children and adults alike. It was seriously impressive how much he matched Tom Kenny's cadence and demeanor. RIP."