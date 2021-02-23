All the Times Naomi Campbell Has Thrown Low Key Fashion Shade at Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has recently been going through a major phase of vintage Haute Couture fashion from the ’90s, wearing pieces from brands like Versace, Thierry Mugler and Azzedine Alaïa to a number of recent events. Her sister Kylie Jenner has also gotten in on the action, using the decade’s recognizable trends to shape her own style.

Recent outfits by both Kardashian and Jenner have had Twitter users speculating that the sisters are taking their fair share of inspiration from Naomi Campbell, something the supermodel has seemingly noticed, judging by her social media posts. It’s worth noting that as Campbell was one of the top models of the ’90s, many designers chose her to wear their most memorable looks, meaning Kardashian’s tour of the decade’s style was bound to include a Campbell-originated ensemble at some point.

Scroll through to see how Campbell is responding to the reality stars borrowing her look.

The crystal glasses

Last week, Kylie Jenner used Instagram to share a photo of herself in her house, looking very casual in a pair of crystal-encrusted sunglasses and a matching bandanna around her neck. Hours later, Campbell used the social media platform to share her own photo of herself wearing a very similar look from a 1995 Rifat Ozbek fashion show. Campbell captioned the picture, “#MOOD.”

The silk Versace dress

On March 9, Kardashian attended the wedding of Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley, arriving in a colorful silk Versus Versace dress that Campbell originally wore during the brand’s Fall 1996 runway show. Campbell’s wax figure also wore the dress when it was unveiled in London, and soon after photos of Kardashian in the dress emerged, Campbell posted a shot of herself on the runway in the gown on her Instagram Story.

The leopard look

During a recent trip to Paris, Kardashian wore a leopard-print Azzedine Alaïa ensemble, which consisted of a skintight jumpsuit and coat. A few days later, Campbell used Instagram to share a photo of herself on the runway in a different yet similar Alaïa look.

The Alaïa jumpsuit

Kardashian was spotted out and about in the City of Lights wearing a second Azzedine Alaïa number, this time a black leopard-print jumpsuit, which Campbell debuted on the runway. The model was accessorized with black gloves, while the KKW Beauty founder added a black beret to her look. While Campbell didn’t comment on this instance of inspiration, it’s one of several times fans have noticed Kardashian wearing looks first worn by the British model.

The silver Versace dress

Cambell originally wore this shimmering Versace gown on the runway in 1998, later stepping out in the dress to attend the Fragrance Awards in 2015. Kardashian wore the same gown when she attended the opening of The Cher Show on Broadway. Coincidentally, Cher is another of Kardashian’s style icons, and she has often dressed as the singer and worn items Cher once owned.

The black Versace dress

Instagram account @diet_prada posted a running tally of Kardashian’s Campbell-inspired looks, including this black Versace number with gold detailing that appears on the second slide that was also sported by Beyoncé for a 2011 photo shoot. Campbell walked the runway during the 1992 show the dress originally appeared in and donned the piece herself in 2013 for a television appearance.

The crystal Versace dress

Kardashian stepped out in this shimmering silver cowl-neck Versace mini dress to attend the brand’s Pre-Fall 2019 Collection in December, with Campbell donning what was most likely the same garment back in 1997 for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Friends after all

For what it’s worth, Campbell did wish Kardashian a Happy Birthday on Instagram back in October, posting a photo of the pair together and writing, “Happy Born Day Kim, wishing you many blessings on this special day and an amazing new year to come.”

