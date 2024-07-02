Mystery of Roger Moore's 'Vandalized' Grave Solved After Police Inquiry

James Bond actor Roger Moore's grave was not "vandalized." Following a June 25 report from TMZ that a family crest attached to the late actor's gravestone had reportedly gone missing, allegedly likely due to thieves, Monegasque police have confirmed that the case is solved, and it's not as nefarious as originally thought.

The case of the missing plaque began last month when a fan visited the legendary actor's gravesite in the Cimetière de Monaco in La Colle, Monaco to pay his respects. The fan revealed to TMZ that they were left "equal parts shocked and p-ed" when they noticed a plaque bearing Moore's family crest was missing and appeared to have been forcefully removed. TMZ reported at the time that local authorities and the Cimetière de Monaco were not aware of the incident when contacted by the outlet.

Although the plaque was initially believed to have been forcefully removed, the Monaco-Matin reports that the Monegasque police, along with a marble worker, visited Moore's gravesite following the reports on Wednesday, June 26, and determined that there is no evidence indicating that an act of vandalism was committed. It was instead determined that the glue attaching the plaque to the headstone likely eroded, causing the plaque to fall. Guardians at the cemetery discovered the plaque in broken pieces along the edge of the grave and confirmed that the plaque will soon be reattached.

Moore was laid to rest at the Cimetière de Monaco, a small exclusive cemetery in La Colle, following his passing in May 2017 at the age of 89 following "a short but brave battle with cancer." Confirming his death at the time, his family said, "it is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland."

The actor was best known for his portrayal of 007, a role he took over from George Lazenby, in seven Bond movies – Live and Let Die (1973), The Man With the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), and A View to a Kill (1985). Throughout his decades-long career, Moore added dozens of credits to his name, portraying Simon Templar on the British TV series The Saint, and appearing in titles like Maverick and The Persuaders. On the big screen, he made appearances in titles like Shout at the Devil (1976), The Cannonball Run (1981), and more. He was awarded the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, and knighthood followed in 2003.