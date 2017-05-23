Former James Bond Roger Moore Dies At 89

It’s with heavy hearts that we report Sir Roger Moore, best known for his role as James Bond, has passed away.

The actor died in Switzerland Monday morning, after a brief battle with cancer. The family of Moore said that his bout with the disease was “short but brave”. They also said that his final days were filled with love, and he was surrounded by those who cared about him.

Over a long and celebrated career, Moore acted in over 90 productions. As many know, the most notable of his acting credits is his turn as James Bond in the 007 franchise.

Moore started playing Bond in 1973, with the starring role in Live and Let Die. He continued with the character until 1985. In that time, he portrayed Bond in The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, and A View to a Kill.

His children released the following statement on Moore’s official Twitter account.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

At the time of his death, Sir Roger Moore was 89.

Photo Credit: Getty /Sunset Boulevard