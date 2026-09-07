Music Star Behind Hit Song ‘Unbelievable’ Dies: Derry Brownson Was 55

One of the musicians behind one of the early ’90s’ inescapable hits has died.

Derry Brownson of EMF recently passed away. EMF is known for their popular 1990 song “Unbelievable,” which went on to hit No. 1 in the U.S. and became Billboard’s No. 6 song of 1991.

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The hip-hop-inspired rock song features memorable piano parts and samples — all thanks to Brownson.

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BBC News reports that Brownson was 55 years old at the time of his death, which came following a brain tumor diagnosis. EMF also confirmed the passing of their “brother in arms” via an Instagram post.

“We are devastated, the only solace we can find is that we are eternally grateful Derry was able to join us on stage a couple times just a few short months back,” EMF’s statement read. “Nothing will ever be the same again without our band mate and friend, fly high brother Derry.”

Derry Brownson of musical guest EMF performs on ‘the Tonight Show’ on Dec. 16, 1992.(Credit: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

EMF guitarist Ian Dench also provided additional comments to BBC, adding, “I can’t think of anyone who embodied lust for life like Derry did. I mean, he was beautiful inside out.”

Brownson’s date of death was reported as Aug. 13. As of this writing, EMF’s “Unbelievable,” taken from the album Shubert Dip, has more than 154 million Spotify streams.