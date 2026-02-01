Movie Star/Reality TV Alum Arrested for Alleged DUI After Multi-Car Crash

An actor and reality TV personality is in deep trouble after allegedly causing a car accident while drunk.

Mayur Patel was involved in a pileup at a stop light after he allegedly struck a taxi from behind with his Toyota Fortuner, causing damage to three additional vehicles (one of which was government-owned). Reports from NDTV and Times of India indicate that the incident went down on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Responders attribute the crash to the Bigg Boss Kannada alum of speeding and driving wrecklessly. Patel was allegedly inebriated at the time and blew above the region’s legal BAC limit (.03% BAC) when subjected to a breathalyzer.

Luckily, it seems that no one was injured in the crash. However, the victims of the accident were frustrated and upset at the damage to their vehicles. The taxi driver gave an emotional statement to Time of India fearful he would be late on a loan payment due to his vehicle being out of commission for several days.

Cops relayed that the Mani actor “has promised to bear the expenses incurred in repairing the cars” but its unclear what other civil action he could face from the four other parties. As far as his legal repercussions, authorities charged him for allegedly “driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the accident through rash and negligent driving.” The investigation is still ongoing.

Reality TV fans will know Patel as a cast member on Bigg Boss Kannada, which is a Kannada-language version of the international Big Brother format. He finished 12th in Season 2.

Patel is known in the film world for his acting work in films such as Mani, Rajeeva, Love Story and Pepe. He also directed the 2024 movie Thamate. He is the son of Madan Patel, the writer-director of Ninade Nenapu and Heegu Unte.