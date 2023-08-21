TV Actor Pawan Dead at 25

Beloved Indian actor Pawan, known for his work in the Tamil and Hindi TV industry, has died. The actor passed away at the age of 25 after reportedly suffering a heart attack in his Mumbai home at around 5 a.m. local time on Friday, Aug. 18, according to the Times of India. The actor was originally from Karnataka's Mandya district, where his remains will be transported and last rites will be performed.

Born to Nagaraju and Saraswathi, residents of Hariharapura village, Pawan was well-known for his work in the Tamil and Hindi TV industry, with others in the industry now paying their respects. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Jd Majethia wrote that the actor's death was "so shocking," according to Pinkvilla. The Sun reports that Congress Leader Bukanakere Vijaya Ramegowda, Block Congress President B Nagendra Kumar, JDS leader Akkihebbalu Raghu, Yuva Janata Dal, and State General Secretary Kurubahalli Nages have also paid tribute.

Pawan dead – TV actor dies aged 25 after suffering massive heart attack at his home in Mumbaihttps://t.co/tZ9tQuZbxl — Kate Pritchard (@KatePri14608408) August 19, 2023

Pawan's passing follows the death of Spandana Raghavendra, the wife of Kannada actor-singer Vijay Raghavendra. Raghavendra passed away earlier this month after suffering a heart attack in Bangkok, Thailand. She was 41. Her death was confirmed by her husband's brother, Sri Murali, who said, "She slept as usual but did not wake up. My brother is in Bangkok now and we are waiting for the updates."

According to the Times of India, Raghavendra, the daughter of the decorated police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police B.K. Shivaram, reportedly complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. She is survived by her husband, whose brother Puneeth Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest in October 2021, and their son, Shourya. Congress MLC B K Hariprasad reportedly visited the family in Bengaluru on Monday, Aug. 14.

Cardiac arrest has been the cause of death of numerous actors in the Indian TV and film industry. Pinkvilla notes that popular TV actor Siddharth Shukla passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 40 in 2021. Nitesh Pandey, a television actor known for his roles in titles like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and Anupamaa, also died of cardiac arrest at 51 earlier this year.