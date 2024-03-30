Another Beloved Actor Dies of Heart Attack: Daniel Balaji Was 48

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji died on Friday night (March 29) from a heart attack in Chennai, India. According to reports, he complained of chest pain on Friday, following which he was taken to a private hospital in Chennai's Kottivakam, reported India Today. He died despite receiving treatment. His body was taken to his Purasaiwalkam residence for final rites, according to the outlet.

Balaji's sudden death at 48 has stunned his fans as well as the Tamil film industry. On March 30, many Tamil actors, directors, and producers are expected to pay their last respects to him as they bid farewell. The details of the cremation are still pending.

The actor was known for his villainous roles in films. He played Amudhan in Gautham Menon and Kamal Haasan's Vaettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, which remains one of the most iconic antagonist roles in Tamil cinema.

The news about Balaji's death shocked and troubled his fans and friends, who took to social media to express their sadness. Director Mohan Raja described Balaji as his inspiration for joining the film institute in a tribute to him.

May his soul rest in peace #RipDanielbalaji https://t.co/TV348BiUNJ — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) March 29, 2024

Kamal Haasan wrote a Tamil message, which translated, reads, "The sudden death of brother Daniel Balaji is shocking. The agony of young deaths is great. My condolences to Balaji's family, friends and fans. He will live even after his death by donating his eyes. My tribute to Balaji who has given light."

Indian actor Atharvaa wrote, "It's one of those days when you understand that "only" time and people we hitch ourselves through life matters the most. I Wish we got to spend more time together. REST IN PEACE Balaji Chithappa. 🤍"

Actress Radikaa honored Balaji, writing, "Unbelievable! Daniel Balaji is a talented actor who made his debut in our Radaan' Chithi' serial. Despite acting in a negative role in 'Chithi', he got huge popularity. He is a wonderful person. His death saddens me. May his soul rest in peace."

Producer CV Kumar posted, "He gave life to my writings in my first two films as villain . He is the one I always think for my villain When ever I write scripts . Our conversation during shoots , arguments , fights will be in my memories forever anna . Rest in peace Rudran & Boxie . My deepest condolences."

In his early days, Balaji had the opportunity to work as a unit production manager for Kamal Haasan's unfinished dream project, Marudhunayagam. The actor also appeared on television in Radikaa Sarathkumar's Chithhi, in which he played the character of Daniel, earning him the screen name "Daniel Balaji."

He made his acting debut in the 2002 Tamil film April Madhathil. However, Gautham Menon and Suriya-Jyotika's Kaakha Kaakha made him a star. He also played the antagonist in Vetri Maaran's Polladhavan in 2006. His next project was a collaboration between Gautham Menon and him for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, in which he played the role of Amudhan with considerable flair.

A few of his noteworthy films include Yennai Arindhaal, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, Bairavaa, Vada Chennai, and Bigil. His last role was in Ariyavan.

In addition to Tamil films, Balaji has also appeared in a few Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada movies. Aside from his work as an actor, Balaji was considered a devout person and was said to be building a temple in the Chennai suburb of Avadi, according to The New Indian Express.