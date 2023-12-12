Young Actress Dies of Heart Attack: Lakshmika Sajeevan's Death Described as 'Sudden'

Malayalam actress Lakshmika Sajeevan has died. Sajeevan, known for her roles in films and telefilms such as Kakka, reportedly passed away from a "sudden" heart attack while in in Sharjah, United Arab Emirate, where she worked at a bank. Mathrubhumi reports the late actress was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to cardiac arrest, by a friend after she began to experience difficulty breathing. Conflicting reports say the actress was either 24 or 27 at the time of her passing.

Sajeevan was a well-known actress in Malayalam cinema. She first rose to fame for her captivating portrayal of Panchami, a girl from a marginalised community, in the well-received Malayalam telefilm Kakka. The film not only gained praise from critics and audiences, but also became one of the most viewed movies on the OTT platform Neestream, garnering more than six million views, according to The Economic Times. Her other credits include Dulquer Salmaan's Oru Yamandan Premakatha, Panchavarnathathaa, Saudi Vellakka, Puzhayamma, Uyare, Oru Kuttanadan Blog, and Nityaharitha Nayagan. She was last seen in the Prasanth B Molickal-directed 2022 psychological thriller Koon.

Amid news of her passing, Sajeevan's final Instagram post – a sunrise backdrop with the caption, "Hope... light, despite all the darkness" – has become a space for fans to pay tribute. Commentong on the post, one person wrote, "rest in peace," with another person describing her passing as "shocking." That person added, "God bless her soul rest in peace."

According to Mathrubhumi, Sajeevan's body currently remains at Al Kasmiya Hospital in Sharjah. Her body is set to be transported to Kerala following the conclusion of police procedures Monday.

Sajeevan's passing follows several other deaths in the Indian TV and film industry due to cardiac arrest. In August, beloved Indian actor Pawan, known for his work in the Tamil and Hindi TV industry, passed away at the age of 25 after reportedly suffering a heart attack in his Mumbai home. Prior to his passing, popular TV actor Siddharth Shukla passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 40 in 2021, per Pinkvilla. Television actor Nitesh Pandey, known for his roles in titles like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and Anupamaa, also died of cardiac arrest at 51 earlier this year.