Mother's Day 2020: How Stars Are Celebrating Amid Quarantine

By Stephanie Downs

Today marks a special occasion for many across the country, as it just so happens to be Mother's Day. Of course, like many others, celebrities are also celebrating the special day, and they're showcasing their celebrations on social media for their fans to see. Even though this Mother's Day falls amidst a difficult time in the world due to the coronavirus crisis, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid are doing their best to honor their mothers on this lovely occasion.

This Mother's Day is a particularly special one for Hadid, who recently announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. On Instagram, Hadid posted a throwback photo of herself and her mother, Yolanda Hadid. In the snap, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can be seen with a baby bump on full display. The model captioned the lovely snap by writing, "Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate." Hadid wasn't the only one to post an incredibly touching Mother's Day post. Numerous other celebrities have marked the occasion with some of the sweetest posts you'll see all year.

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane "Dog" Chapman

Mother’s Day 2018 !!! Love you miss you Beth #throwback

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Ariana Grande

everything @joangrande i love u forever

Kristin Cavallari

Gwen Stefani

happy mother’s day to my beautiful mom!! missing u more than ever today can’t wait to be reunited we love u gx

Adam Levine

MOTHERS! THE LIFE FORCE! We appreciate all that you do and celebrate you DAILY, not just annually. ❤️🌎✨🙏🏻

Joe Jonas

Happy Mother’s Day @mamadjonas thanks for being amazing. love you!

Kevin Jonas

Mothers love shows no bounds, You definitely prove that every day @daniellejonas happy Mother’s Day we love you so much!!

Kylie Jenner

a legend 🤍 @krisjenner

Jennifer Lopez

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood

