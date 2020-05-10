Mother's Day 2020: How Stars Are Celebrating Amid Quarantine

Today marks a special occasion for many across the country, as it just so happens to be Mother's Day. Of course, like many others, celebrities are also celebrating the special day, and they're showcasing their celebrations on social media for their fans to see. Even though this Mother's Day falls amidst a difficult time in the world due to the coronavirus crisis, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid are doing their best to honor their mothers on this lovely occasion.

This Mother's Day is a particularly special one for Hadid, who recently announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. On Instagram, Hadid posted a throwback photo of herself and her mother, Yolanda Hadid. In the snap, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star can be seen with a baby bump on full display. The model captioned the lovely snap by writing, "Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate." Hadid wasn't the only one to post an incredibly touching Mother's Day post. Numerous other celebrities have marked the occasion with some of the sweetest posts you'll see all year.