20 Mother’s Day Gifts for the Fit and Healthy Mom

We know the pressure is on when choosing a Mother’s Day gift. Picking the perfect gift to honor your mom, sister, mother-in-law or grandmother can be a difficult task, but we’ve got your back. Whether your mom is into strength training, yoga, healthy cooking or self care — we have great gift ideas for every budget. These gifts are inspired by health, wellness, and happiness — all sure to be a hit with any deserving mom.

BKR Spiked Naked Glass Water Bottle | $58

An active mama on the go needs to hydrate! These beautiful BKR Spiked Naked Glass Water Bottles from BKR will inspire her to drink more water for glowing, healthy-looking skin.

Not Your Sugar Mamas Chocolate Bars | $46 for Pack of Six

Made with antioxidant-rich cacao with ingredients that are source locally and ethically, these handmade superfood chocolates are loaded with antioxidants and is free of gluten, dairy, and refined sugars. Available in delicious flavors like, Lavender Sea Salt, Rose Maca and Coconut Crunch. This is definitely not your mama’s chocolate.

HelloFresh Gift Card | Starts at $60

For the mama who wants healthy food on the table for her family, HelloFresh makes it a cinch by taking care of all the most time-consuming steps it takes to prepare a delicious, healthy meal.

Suzani Mint Magic Carpet Yoga Mat | $98

Get mom a yoga mat that motivates by beauty and will score her some serious compliments every time she rolls it out. California-based artist Sophie Leininger hand-paints designs that she prints onto her Magic Carpet Yoga Mats.

Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit | $38

Talk about herbs in the burbs…Let mom get spicy in the kitchen with fresh herbs grown right in her kitchen. Kit includes: 4 types of culinary herb seeds for planting indoors or outdoors; Cilantro, English Thyme, Large Leaf Italian Parsley, Genovese Basil seeds. Real wood grow box / gift box, shears, 4 burlap grow bags w/ waterproof lining, 4 bamboo plant markers, 4 potting soil discs — all she’ll need is her green thumb!

ClassPass Gift Card | Any Denomination

Whether mom is a long-time lover of ClassPass or is brand new to fitness, a gift card is a great way to give her a jump-start on their fitness goals. A ClassPass membership gives your mom access to thousands of fitness classes in 39 cities. From a sweaty savasana to a one-on-one boxing session, she can use your gift however she wants.

Studio Bag from adidas by Stella McCartney | $120

Is your mom stuffing her gym clothes and dirty tennis shoes into an old shopping bag for her after-work gym time? Then it’s time to upgrade. The Studio Bag from adidas by Stella McCartney is an active woman’s essential, designed to tote all her gym and life wares—a detachable interior bag is perfect for a change of shoes or clothes for transitions on the go. A spacious main zip compartment reveals a padded laptop sleeve and media pocket, while outside drop-in pockets fit a water bottle, keys, or any small item.

Garmin vívosmart HR+ | $180

Every mom is a supermom, but with the gift of a Garmin, she’ll get the activity tracking and training features to prove it. Give her the perfect gift so she can play her best and be her very best year-round.

Winc Wine Club Gift Certificate | Any Denomination

Whether your mom’s a wine connoisseur or she’s wants to venture outside of her typical glass of Cupcake Chardonnay, this is the subscription box she needs! All she has to do is answer six questions about the flavors that she loves, and from there she’ll get curated wine selections that suit her palette, delivered right to her monthly.

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller | $40

Foam rollers can help relieve minor muscle tightness pre or post-workout. This simple fitness accessories help massage out minor soreness from the body. It’s three dimensional surface has a variety of widths to replicate the feeling of a massage therapist’s hands.

LadyBoss Momentum Journal | $37

As moms, it’s easy to lose sight of your goals (in all aspects of your life) due to the craziness of motherhood, but the LadyBoss Momentum Journal gives women the chance to document their passions and goals, and practice self care.

Perfection is certainly not possible, but it's crazy how much of a difference journaling for five or so minutes a day can do for mental clarity.

Firmstrong Urban Lady Seven Speed Women’s Beach Cruiser Bike | $239

It’s mom’s turn for a new bike! Firmstrong Urban Lady Seven Speed Women’s Beach Cruiser Bike is a great hybrid for running errands around town or for riding with the kids on the bike path.

Wonderful Scents Essential Oil Diffuser | $34

Essential oil diffuser is perfect for mom’s office or bedroom. Studies have shown aromatherapy may have health benefits as well, so the oil diffusing feature makes this product all the more awesome!

24K Gold & Collagen Crystal Eye Mask | $30

These 24K Gold & Collagen Crystal Eye Mask from James Cosmetics made for mask selfies! With 24K Gold and Collagen working to minimize lines and dark circles, any mom will feel refreshed after only 20-30 minutes. The glittery gold half moons are been designed with the highest quality ingredients from natural sources to enrich your skin and leave you ready for a night out, or as part of an on-going beauty regiment. 5 sets included.

Lululemon Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight | $98



Help mom indulge in some seriously high-quality, great-fitting activewear. These no-fuss, versatile tights were designed to fit like a second skin—perfect for yoga or the gym. Full-On Luon® fabric is soft, sweat-wicking, and four-way stretch with added support and coverage.

Edible Arrangements | Prices Vary

Edible Arrangements offers truly unique and thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts that every healthy mom will love! Their Mother’s Day gift collection includes Mother’s Day fruit arrangements delivered with all her favorites, like chocolate covered strawberries and delicious fresh fruit!

Yurbuds Reflect Mini Headphones | $59

If your mom is an avid runner, chances are she rocks out to great music while she hits the pavement. Yurbud Reflect Mini Headphones are perfect for her active lifestyle. Yurbuds are guaranteed to stay in, even during the most intense workouts. This teal pair makes a perfect training partner and will help mom focus in on a tough run.

Instant Pot | $79

If your mom loves to cook, hook her up with an Instant Pot. This magical small appliance is a miracle worker, combining an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and yogurt maker all in one handy unit! Plus, she can make all her healthy favorites right in one pot!

Scout Insulated Nooner Lunch Box | $24



Help keep healthy eating habits on point with this super-cute insulated Nooner Lunch bag from Scout. Available in tons of chic patterns so mom will be the envy of her co-workers!

Wellness Retreat at Canyon Ranch | Call for Pricing

Give mom the rest and relaxation she needs at the Canyon Ranch — an all-inclusive resort for those seeking a mix of outdoor activities and spa treatments. The 80,000-square-foot spa has rituals for detoxifying, soaking in aromatherapy tubs and purifying rubs. There are also fitness facilities, activities such racquetball, wallyball and squash courts, as well as Pilates, dance and yoga studios. Guests of the resort can enjoy hiking, biking and outdoor dining with healthy, locally-sourced fare.

