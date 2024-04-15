Lorraine Kelly is overjoyed to be adding a new title to her roster of credits. After her daughter, Rosie Smith, 29, announced on April 5 that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Steve White, the popular television presenter took to social media to express her excitement, telling fans that she "cannot wait to be a granny."

"THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve," Kelly wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Rosie's baby scan photo. "It's the best news EVER! Posted @withregram. @rosiekellysmith We could not be more excited – you're already so loved little one."

Rosie, who Kelly welcomed with husband Steve Smith in 1994, announced her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post on April 5. Writing, "we could not be more excited – you're already so loved little one," the podcaster shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump. She also posted the framed 12-week sonogram scan, which had a message beneath it reading, "the bean at 12 weeks – the size of a fig."

Following the announcement, Kelly opened up about her daughter's pregnancy during her eponymous ITV show, telling the audience, per the Daily Mail, "I'm going to be a granny! How exciting is that? Granny Smith because, you know, my married name is Smith!" She also quipped, "it's not about me!... It is," and confessed that her husband told her "not to interfere too much... We're just so thrilled. It's the best and most exciting thing that has happened to our family. It's just great!"

The pregnancy news sparked an outpouring of congratulations. Commenting on Rosie's pregnancy announcement, Kate Thornton wrote, "Wow! What wonderful news. Congratulations," with Jenni Falconer adding, "Oh congratulations Rosie. Such wonderful news xxxx." Kelly's own post also sparked plenty of excitement, with Craig David commenting, "So happy for you Lorraine. The best news," and Rosie Nixon writing, "The best news!!! So happy for you all – congrats @rosiekellysmith!"