Country Music Star's Wife Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Chandler Baldwin and Natalie Baldwin are expanding their family. The LANCO artist, 31, and his wife, 34, announced on Instagram Wednesday that they are expecting their second baby together, a son. Breaking the big news with a Reel, the couple's 2-year-old daughter Selah Rose is the star of the video, as she holds up a sonogram before excitedly running to her parents and rubbing her mom's baby bump.

"Little brother loading..." the couple captioned their announcement post, set to The 1975 song "I'm in Love with You." Later, Natalie posted family photos in which her bump is on full display, adding a crying emoji and a heart to her simple caption, "Our family of FOUR." The Baldwins' friends, family and fans were quick to congratulate them in the comments, with one person writing, "Oh my heavens this is a treasure!!!! congrats sweet fam!!!" as another gushed, "Congrats! Selah will be the best big sister!"

In May 2021, the couple announced on Instagram that Natalie had given birth to their first child, welcoming Selah to the world with a series of sweet photos of the newborn. "You've already stolen my heart, sweet girl. I love you so, so much," the country artist captioned the post at the time. "And @natalieabaldwin I didn't think I could love you anymore than I already did, but after watching you do what you did with so much grace and reliance on Jesus, I'm just beside myself. I'm so blessed to have this little family. Thank you, Jesus."

In May 2022, the couple celebrated Selah's first birthday, with Natalie writing alongside a compilation of her favorite moments with the little girl, "We miss every past version of you, we adore who you are right now, and we already can't wait to meet who you will be. it really does only get better with you! happy first birthday to the girl who made us mom & dad. you are everything and then some! we love you so much, selah rosie!!!"

Being a working musician and a new parent is a balancing act, Chandler acknowledged in October 2023, when he shared an appreciative post to his wife on social media. "On top of a full time job, you are often a solo-parent when I'm out on the road," he wrote. "You keep the house in order. You get Selah to and from school. You keep her happy and healthy. You make it a point to let me know y'all are good wherever I am. And you do it all with such grace. Endlessly thankful for you @natalieabaldwin."