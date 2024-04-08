'Harry Potter' Star Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See First Baby Bump Photo From Afshan Azad-Kazi

Another little witch or wizard is joining actress Afshan Azad-Kazi's family. The actress, who starred as Padma Patil in the Harry Potter franchise, announced last month that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Nabil Kazi.

"An extra special Mother's Day this year to celebrate our growing family. Keep me and my family in your prayers. Allah Humma Barik," Azad-Kazi shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on March 10, which is Mother's Day in the U.K. The actress made the announcement alongside an adorable image of her and Kazi's 2-year-old daughter Kyra resting her hands against Azad-Kazi's growing baby bump.

After sharing the news, Azad-Kazi was congratulated by her Harry Potter castmates. Evanna Lunch, who starred in the wizarding film franchise as Luna Lovegood, wrote, "Aww congrats Afshan!" Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, commented, "Love you." Scarlett Hefner, who played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson, responded to the post with a white heart emoji, with Jessie Cave, who portrayed Lavender Brown, posting a series of clapping emojis.

The little one on the way will mark the actress and her husband's second baby. The couple tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in 2018 and went on to announce they were expecting their first child together in April 2021. Little Kyra arrived in July 2021.

Azad-Kazi is best known for her portrayal of Ravenclaw student Padma Patil, whose twin sister was Parvati, throughout the Harry Potter franchise. She debuted in the role in 2005 and appeared in a total of five of the franchise's eight films. Opening up about the role with the Deccan Chronicle, per The Sun, Azad-Kazi said she was cast in the role after casting agents visited her school and she auditioned "just for fun." She said that "it's such an honour for people to still appreciate and recognize me as Padma. Being a part of something so magical and successful has been the biggest blessing in my life."