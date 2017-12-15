Morgan Spurlock Steps Down From His Production Company

Following his public admission of past sexual misconduct, filmmaker Morgan Spurlock has officially stepped down from his production company.

Co-founder of the Warrior Poets production company and Spurlock’s business partner, Jeremy Chilnick, has revealed to TMZ that the Super Size Me director is stepping away from his position and the company will now be run by Chilnick and Matthew Galkin, who is also an equal partner in the business.

As was previously reported, Spurlock recently wrote a lengthy letter detailing incidents of past sexual misconduct that he found regrettable. “I am part of the problem,” the director wrote, eventually revealing that a girl he dated in college accused him of rape and even wrote about it for a class project.

“Over my life, there have been many instances that parallel what we see everyday in the news,” Spurlock recalled. “When I was in college, a girl who I hooked up with on a one night stand accused me of rape. Not outright. There were no charges or investigations, but she wrote about the instance in a short story writing class and called me by name. A female friend who was in the class told me about it afterwards.”

Spurlock claimed to have been “floored” by the accusation and went on to express that he had gravely misinterpreted the situation.

“This wasn’t how I remembered it at all. In my mind, we’d been drinking all night and went back to my room,” Spurlock wrote. “We began fooling around, she pushed me off, then we laid in the bed and talked and laughed some more, and then began fooling around again. We took off our clothes. She said she didn’t want to have sex, so we laid together, and talked, and kissed, and laughed, and then we started having sex.”

” ‘Light bright. That kids toy, that’s all I can see and think about,’ she said … and then she started to cry. I didn’t know what to do. We stopped having sex and I rolled beside her,” Spurlock added, revealing that he was oblivious to what had happened. “I tried to comfort her. To make her feel better. I thought I was doing ok, I believed she was feeling better. She believed she was raped. That’s why I’m part of the problem.”