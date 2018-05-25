Morgan Freeman VISA Commercials Pulled Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Morgan Freeman‘s commercials for VISA are being pulled following allegations from multiple women of sexual harassment by the actor.

Eight women who have worked with the star on his films came forward in a CNN report released Thursday to claim he committed various sexual inappropriate acts against them, such as trying to lift a production assistant’s skirt repeatedly.

In a statement first reported by Deadline, a spokeswoman for VISA said they were well informed of the accusations.

“We are aware of the allegations that have been made against Mr. Freeman. At this point, Visa will be suspending our marketing in which the actor is featured,” the statement read.

The announcement comes after Vancouver-based transit system TransLink backed away as well. In the ad campaign, the transit system featured a Freeman voiceover to promote TransLink’s VISA credit card and mobile payments on its buses and at its automated rapid transit system SkyTrain.

“Hello, bus riders. This is a smoke-free bus, but I’m sure you already knew that,” says one track. “What you might not know, however, is that you can now tap your Visa to go anywhere TransLink takes you. Have a great day.”

Another one said, “Hello, transit riders. Remember what your mom used to say: Please keep your feet off the furniture.”

The allegations, Deadline reports, have also given pause to his union, SAG-AFTRA, which awarded hum with a Lifetime Achievement Award in January. They are reportedly reviewing the situation but released a statement today: “Any accused person has the right to due process, but it is our starting point to believe the courageous voices who come forward to report incidents of harassment.”

The news outlet further reports that they spoke with a total of 16 people, eight of whom detailed personal incidents of what they defined as sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. CNN goes on to add, however, that all 16 provided information that helped to outline what appears to be a pattern of harassment behavior on part of the actor.

CNN entertainment reporter, Chloe Melas, who co-authored the report, was the only victim who spoke on the record.

Freeman addressed the allegations Thursday, apologizing for his behavior, while not denying the incidents had taken place.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent,” a representative for Freeman told The Hollywood Reporter.