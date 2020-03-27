Morgan Freeman’s Heart Goes out to ‘Madam Secretary’ Crew Member Josh Wallwork’s Family Following Coronavirus Death

Morgan Freeman is sending his condolences to the friends and family of Josh Wallwork, a costumer on Madam Secretary, who died at the age of 45 due to complications from the coronavirus (COVID-19) Thursday.

Freeman, an executive producer on the CBS show who has also made brief appearances during its run, paid tribute to Wallwork on Twitter, saying his “absence will be greatly felt in our lives” as the Madam Secretary family mourns “his untimely passing.” Freeman ended with a message of love for Wallwork’s family and friends, which he placed alongside a smiling photo of Wallwork.

Josh Wallwork passed away this morning, at the young age of 45, due to complications from Covid19. Josh was a Costumer & a part of our Madam Secretary family. His absence will be greatly felt in our lives & we mourn his untimely passing. Our hearts go out to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/jDrw9sLndP — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) March 26, 2020

Madam Secretary producer Lori McCreary also paid her respects on Twitter Thursday, writing, “I am devastated to share the news that Josh Wallwork, our amazing Costumer on Madam Secretary, passed away today due to complications from [COVID-19]. He was only 45 years old. He had a smile that lit up our days & always made the people around him happy. He will be greatly missed.”

Wallwork’s passing was confirmed Thursday by a family friend, who first shared the news on Facebook.

“It is with permission from of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of COVID 19,” family friend Abdul Qadir wrote. “He peacefully transitioned at the age of 45, today. You are loved by so many. As we always use to say, ‘Until next time, my love.’”

Along with his work on Madam Secretary, Wallwork had acted as costumer on a number of other hit shows. From 2016 until 2017, he worked as a set costumer on the CBS legal drama Bull for 14 episodes, also working as set costumer on 11 episodes of musical drama The Get Down during the same time period. Wallwork also worked on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which he began costuming for in 2018 and was credited for until his death.

