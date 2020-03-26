'Law & Order: SVU' Costumer Josh Wallwork Dead at 45 From Coronavirus

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic affecting almost 80,000 Americans as of this writing, Law & Order: SVU costumer Josh Wallwork, who has been with the show for since 2019, has dead at the age of 45, after contracting coronavirus. The news was first shared on Facebook, by Abdul Qadir — a close family friend of Wallwork, who explained that Wallwork had died from complications of COVID-19," as reported by Heavy. "He peacefully transitioned at the age of 45, today. You are loved by so many. As we always use to say, 'Until next time, my love.'"

Upon learning the tragic news, Law & Order: Order SVU showrunner Warren Leight took to Twitter to memorialize Wallwork, writing, "Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken."

Many of Leight's followers sent back messages of sympathy, with one saying, "My sympathies, Warren. Josh sounds like a lovely man. What a loss. This nightmare has come too close." Notably, series star Mariska Hargitay has also taken to Twitter to honor Wallwork's memory.

Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same.

We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts

Many of her followers have also begun to express sorrow at the loss of Wallwork, with one tweeting back, "[Oh my God], it's so heartbreaking. I am so so sorry for your loss, accept my deepest condolences. Sending love and hugs!!"

"He’s was the most kindest gentlest man I ever got to know on SVU, we were extremely lucky to have him as our wardrobe personnel," one of the other SVU wardrobe staff tweeted. "So many wonderful laughs and great conversations. He will be missed tremendously. RIP Josh."

@Mariska My heart goes out 4 this loss. We’re living in some scary times. May we all join together in prayer. Sending condolences to his family and all the others that have lost love ones to this virus. RIP Josh 🙏🏼❤️ — Adriona_T (@dancelife44gma1) March 26, 2020

Wallwork may have only worked on SVU for a short time, but he was a seasoned costumer, having also worked on shows such as Madame Secretary, The Get Down, and Bull. It is evident from the many social media memorials that he was deeply beloved by those he worked with, and will be greatly missed.