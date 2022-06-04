Mo'Nique Goes off on D.L. Hughley During Performance: 'You F—ed With the Wrong One'

✖

Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley have been engaged in quite the bitter feud. According to the Huffington Post, it all stems from an event at The Comedy Explosion show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. During her set at the event, Mo'Nique claimed that Hughley refused to appear at the show if she were the headliner.

Mo'Nique began her monologue by telling the audience, "Y'all don't understand the fight a b— had to go through to stand in front of y'all tonight." She went on to say that she's been working in the comedy business for over 30 years and that she "don't open for no goddamn body. The contract said 'the headliner.'" The comedian said that Hughley "crossed the line" with her over the alleged headlining issue and added, "You f—ed with the wrong one." After continuing to address her public feuds with other figures in the entertainment industry, including Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, she began her set.

It wasn't long before Hughley responded to her statements. He posted a still from Mo'Nique's Oscar-winning turn in Precious alongside a fiery statement of his own. Hughley wrote on Instagram, "All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you'll see who's confused. Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique." Then, Mo'Nique also issued a public response on Instagram to Hughley. She shared a screenshot of his post and wrote, "stop messing with people who have never messed with you." Mo'Nique continued to write that she once considered Hughley a "comrade in comedy."

Elsewhere in her caption, Mo'Nique urged Hughley to "show your contract or be quiet." She noted that she had a contract that listed her as the headliner for the event. Hughley went on to do just that by sharing a redacted deal memo that listed him as closing the show and that he would perform after Mo'Nique. The Scary Movie 3 star wrote, "Receipts > Opinions. I got everything that was stated in my contract ... everything. But let's say I didn't, my beef wouldn't be with anyone but the promoter and/or my team and I damn sure wouldn't make it personal."

The feud didn't stop there. On Monday, Mo'Nique once again took to Instagram and alleged that the receipts that Hughley produced were "smoke and mirrors." The Bessie star wrote, "If you notice mine has signatures and D.L. does not. What type of iron clad agreement doesn't have the signatures of the participants involved? Apparently D.L.'s. Lol!" In yet another reply, Hughley claimed that Mo'Nique's issue is actually with Hicks Media Inc., her own production company. She has yet to respond to this latest update. But, it doesn't seem as though the pair is any closer to a resolution.