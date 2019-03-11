Mo’Nique Absolutely Scorches Oprah, Tyler Perry, And More

Mo'Nique is blaming Tyler Perry, Oprah, and Lee Daniels for getting her shut out of Hollywood, and the Oscar-winning actress went completely ballistic on the trio during a standup comedy routine on Saturday night.

While performing The Apollo Theater, the 49-year-old went on a profanity-laced tirade directed at the trio for getting her blackballed, or as she prefers to call it "whiteballed," from the entertainment industry.

"No, I was not blackballed, I was white-balled by some black d—ks who had no balls" she said.

Mo'Nique continued by saying: "So, thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey. No, baby, I wasn't blackballed... It would kill me not to say the real s—t. You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly. Y'all could suck my d—k if I had one."

After winning an Academy Award for her role in Lee Daniels' Precious, Mo'Nique had a highly publicized falling out with the director.

During an interview with CNN's Don Lemon back in February of 2015, Lee Daniels spoke out to say why he believed Mo'Nique "blackballed" herself from the entertainment industry. He accused her of using "reverse racism" with the higher-ups at the movie studios.

"[Mo'Nique's] brilliant, and I like working with brilliant people…She was making unreasonable demands, and she wasn't thinking — this was when reverse racism was happening, I think," Daniels said. "I told her, 'You have to thank the producers of the film, you have to thank the studios.' And I think she didn't understand that, and I said, 'People aren't going to respond well if you don't.'"

He continued by saying: "This is not just 'show'. It's 'show business.' And you've gotta play ball, and you can't scream — I don't like calling the race card. I don't believe in it. If I buy into it, it becomes real. If I knew what I knew when I was 21, I wouldn't be where I'm at right now."

Lemon then said that some might call him a "sellout" for being willing to "play ball" with the movie studios.

"Well, I guess I'm a sellout," Daniels said. "But I'm not going to not work, and I'm not going to not tell my truth. And I'm not going to call people out on their bull. So whatever that means, sell out. I'll see you in the theaters."

Clearly, Mo'Nique still has not gotten over being called out by Lee Daniels. However, this is the first time that she has lumped Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry into the situation.

