‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Posts Snap With Her New ‘Twins’

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy on the sitcom, recently posted a snap with her new “twins.”

On the ABC comedy, Haley had been pregnant with twins and on the season finale it was revealed that she gave birth to them.

In her Instagram post, Hyland shared a photo of herself with the babies that played her newborn son and daughter in the episode and joked about it being “double the fun.”

Many of Hyland’s followers have since commented on the post with one saying, “I literally forgot Haley was pregnant with twins and I dead ass thought you magically had two babies out of the blue without being pregnant.”

“So cute… I always wonder though , who are the people out there who have fresh new babies that are willing to loan them out for films? I can’t imagine having strangers and a crew handle my little one,” another person quipped. “It’s an interesting path [laughing out loud].”

“I loved that you has twins!” someone else exclaimed. “I’m a twin mom that has twins early in life. Now their 12 and founders of @gettwinvolved an organization to inspire making be kind cool and to help the community. Hayley, Dylan and the twins will be great!”

Notably, Hyland’s boyfriend Wells Adams also commented on the post, joking, “These children don’t have nearly enough curly hair.”

While Season 10 of Modern Family is over, fans can take comfort in the fact that they will get one final season with the Dunphy’s before the show ends for good.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Sophia Vergara previously spilled the beans on Season 11, saying, “I think it’s going to end up, we’re doing an extra season that we’re going to start next August. We’re about to finish the 10th season in March. I mean, from what I heard, we are doing an 11th season. So we’re all very excited and very happy.”

Additionally, Julie Bowen also spoke about the plans for a final season of Modern Family, telling ET, “We were approached. The cast gave a gleeful yes. I think there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes action that has to happen with Fox, and ABC buying Fox. There’s an extra building worth of paperwork it has to go through. But I’m hoping it does. I really am.”

At this time, Season 11 of Modern Family does not have an announced premiere date, but will likely debut sometime this fall.