‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Spotted on 4th of July With Filled-To-The-Brim Shopping Cart of Alcohol

Modern Family star Ariel Winter isn’t a stranger to grabbing attention with her daily activities. So when a holiday rolls around and she heads out to celebrate, you better believe the cameras will be snooping.

See the photos over at The Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For the Fourth of July, the 21-year-old actress was photographed in a pink and purple bikini top covered by white overalls but it was her shopping cart that caught attention according to The Daily Mail.

The Modern Family star had a jam-packed cart from the grocery store full of alcohol and a few other things that would make any party a fun time.

Winter has plenty of reasons to celebrate this year. One of the big reasons is the upcoming final season of Modern Family. The eleventh season will premiere this fall, with the network making the final run official back in February.

Another reason is the transformation that Winter underwent over the past few months, with her new red hair and her impressive weight loss. And given the reason for the weight loss, you have to think that Winter is on a solid path in terms of her general and mental health.

“The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism,’ Winter told her followers on Instagram. “That was very unexpected. While I feel better mentally with the change, and it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier. Also, want my butt back.”

Winter revealed why she dropped so much weight after being body shamed and questioned by fans on social media.



“How many surgeries have you had on your body and face now?” A troll asked on Instagram. “Two breast reductions, that’s obvious, cheekbone and chin shaving and lip fillers. Pretty obvious, she looks so different.”

The actress hit back at critics and also got some support from some famous names like Pamela Anderson. The former Baywatch star urged the young actress to “stay strong” in the face of people questioning her body. Winter also stood firm that there is no shame in seeking help.

“There’s nothing shameful about seeing a therapist or being on medication,” Winter added on her Instagram post. “It’s hard to hear that when you’re going through a tough time because how do we talk to anyone and find support then if the closest ones to us won’t listen?”

Winter is also celebrating her relationship with Levi Meaden. Their relationship with the Canadian-born actor has been running for close to two years now and doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Modern Family will return this fall on ABC for its final season.