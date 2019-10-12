‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter and Boyfriend Levi Meaden Split After 3 Years Together

Modern Family star Ariel Winter and actor Levi Meaden have broken up after almost three years together. The two started dating in November 2016, but have not been seen together sine August. The split, reported by Us Weekly, came after Winter, 21, was spotted with a mystery guy earlier this week.

According to Us Weekly, Winter was seen with a bearded, brown-haired man at Kiwami, a Japanese restaurant in Studio City, California, on Wednesday.

Winter’s relationship with Meaden, 32, was under scrutiny when it first began thanks to the age difference. They even moved in together, a decision Winter stood by in an interview with Refinery29.

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say,” Winter said. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.”

In that same interview, Winter called Meaden the “most incredible person I’ve ever met” and felt “so lucky to be with him.

“He’s always complimenting me and making me feel special and beautiful,” she explained. “We went grocery shopping today, and I was in, like, a weird T-shirt that I kind of hate and my semi-pajama pants, and he still took the time to tell me that I look pretty. Even when I do feel bad about myself, he’s just there to support me and pick me back up when I’m feeling down.”

The former couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2017.

“Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world,” Winter wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you.”

Meaden was recently seen in an episode of Agents of SHIELD, and has had small roles in War for the Planet of the Apes and Pacific Rim: Uprising. He starred in the short-lived 2016 SyFy series Aftermath.

As for Winter, she now stars in the 11th and final season of ABC’s Modern Family. She has played Alex Dunphy for more than a decade. Last week, she tried her hand at drama with a guest appearance on Law & Order: SVU.

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images