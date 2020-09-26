'Modern Family' Star Sofia Vergara Takes up Bikini Bull Riding in Pool For Disastrous Results

✖

The autumn has only just started, but Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is already dreaming of the summer. The America's Got Talent judge shared a hilarious throwback Thursday video on Instagram, showing herself in a bikini and trying to balance on a flow-up bull. Her bull-riding skills could use some work though, as she quickly fell off the float after briefly balancing on it.

Vergara just wrote "#tbt to summer" in the caption, along with three laughing emojis. Several of her famous friends provided more commentary though. "So much coordination! How do you do it?" AGT judge Howie Mandel joked. "Haha haha! I think I still have the one you sent me!" Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell on Modern Family, chimed in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 24, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

While Vergara laughed at herself on Thursday, she was back to more serious work on Friday. She filmed the annual holiday commercial for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a cause close to Vergara's heart. After she got home, Vergara showed off the outfit she wore. Earlier this month, St. Jude announced that Vergara, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, and other St. Jude Celebrity Ambassadors are teaming up for 30 Days #ForStJude during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The theme for this year is "Let's cure childhood cancer. Together."

Vergara has a long history of supporting St. Jude. In 2016, when she took part in their "Thanks and Giving" campaign, she joined in because "it's a great way to help give hope to kids battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases." She added, "These beautiful children have such incredible strength and spirit. I hope everyone will join me in supporting St. Jude, as this magnificent hospital continues its groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments."

Friday capped off a busy week for Vergara. On Wednesday, she finished her first season on AGT, which ended with spoken-word poet Brandon Leake crowned the winner. Simon Cowell could not participate as he continues recovering from his August back injury, leaving Vergara, Mandel, and Heidi Klum. The three judges sat socially distant from one another to follow coronavirus pandemic guidelines. On Thursday, Vergara shared a photo from the AGT set, thanking everyone for "allowing me to be part of this amazing crazy season."