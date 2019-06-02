‘Modern Family’ Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rips Into President Trump Over LGBTQ Message

Modern Family star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson is calling out President Donald Trump for his latest message for the LGBT community posted to social media, honoring LGBT Pride Month.

Ferguson, best known for his role as Mitchell on the ABC sitcom, Modern Family, rejected the president’s comments a week after Trump’s administration shifted its position to revoke newly won health care discrimination protections for transgender people.

“You can’t celebrate us during pride & reject us the rest of the year; stripping rights from our trans family in military service, our adoption rights & allowing for religious entities to refuse us basic rights. We reject you. Bai,” Ferguson tweeted on Saturday.

The move from Trump and his administration is the latest in a series of actions that plan to reverse the advantages and protections made by LGBTQ Americans in areas such as military, housing and education.

In the tweets shared by Trump on Friday, a day before LGBT Pride Month kicked off, the president said he wants to “recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation.”

“Let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!” he wrote.

Advocates within the LGBT community, like Ferguson, staunchly believe the Trump administration has been slowly rejecting nondiscrimination protections through various policies.

According to the New York Times, Trump has unrolled out a slew of discriminatory actions against the LGBTQ community. Last July, the president announced via Twitter that transgender people would be banned from serving in the United States military due to American forces not being able to afford the “tremendous medical costs and disruption” of transgender service members.

This past April, Trump moved forth on policy that requires troops and recruits to use uniforms, pronouns and sleeping and bathroom facilities for their biological sex, even if they identify as transgender, according to the Times.

And just last month, the administration formally ensured its roll back of Obama-era regulations originally meant to protect transgender medical patients and health insurance consumers, which now no longer recognizes gender identity as an avenue for sex discrimination.

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images