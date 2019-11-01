‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Talks Sudden Weight Loss: ‘I’m Not Looking to Lose Any More Weight’

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is happy with her figure. After undergoing a dramatic weight loss that raised a few eyebrows from concerned fans, the 21-year-old actress opened up about her body transformation in an interview with Women’s Day, telling the outlet that she isn’t looking to lose more weight.

“I have two abs currently and I’m looking to get more. I’ll do cardio occasionally but I’m not looking to lose any more weight, I’m looking to gain muscle,” Winter said, adding that she wants a “big butt” and “Michelle Obama arms.”

The actress, who portrays Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, explained that she had spent years working out regularly but failed to achieve the results she was hoping for. Earlier this year, however, that changed when she began to try out different combinations of anti-depressants, which caused her to lose weight “really quickly.”

“Years ago, it was hard because I’d go to the gym with my trainer and because of my antidepressant medications I never saw results,” Winter said. “I didn’t change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I’d just accepted it and it was fine. I got inspired to actually find a medication that helped me as a person and did all the things I wanted it to do.”

“I’ve always had curves and I like having curves,” Winter said of her weight loss. “When I changed meds, and started feeling better about myself mentally, losing weight was helpful because it made me feel like I wasn’t just stuck. I hate being stuck anywhere in life.”

When fans began to notice her shedding pounds, some criticized her, with one saying that they were sorry she “felt the need to so dramatically change” her appearance and another suggesting that she had undergone plastic surgery. Other speculated that the weight loss was the result of drugs, though Winter had quickly shot that down.

“Yup…I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast…,” Winter wrote in reply. “And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision, but she stands by it.”

While Winter, who recently vowed to stop responding to nasty comments, admitted that “it’s hard not to because I’m a feisty person, nobody likes being treated that way,” she is choosing to focus on the positivity her weight loss has brought.

“I’m doing something for myself that I’m seeing positive results from, and that makes me feel stronger and better,” she said. “I’m feeling more energized and healthier, and it’s inspiring me to do new things.”