‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Debuts Fiery New Hair Color Following Series Wrap

Ariel Winter found a quick way to brighten up her life after her emotional farewell to Modern Family — a fresh hairstyle. Winter teased her new look on Instagram, saying she would be leaving the “dark hair” of her character Alex Dunphy behind. Now, in a photo published by The Daily Mail, fans can see her red hair for the first time.

Winter went from a sheet of black hair to playful red curls, as fans saw on Wednesday. The actress lightened her look a lot, with a color that looked close to a reddish shade she rocked last year.

The photo was reportedly taken outside of Nine Zero One hair salon in Los Angeles, California. Winter wore casual clothes — a long-sleeved black top, gold-patterned black leggings and black sneakers — so chances are she she did not intend to publicly debut her new hair here. She teased it on Instagram on Tuesday, but did not actually show it to fans.

“Bye bye dark hair,” Winter wrote with a smiling emoticon. “I don’t think I’ll miss you.”

Winter wore the same clothes in the pictures, but her hair was not yet dyed. From the looks of it, her eyebrows were also darker in those “before” shots.

Since then, Winter has been off of Instagram, not even giving fans a glimpse of her new hair on her Stories. However, viewers are not the only ones waiting with bated breath.

“I WANNA SEEEEE,” commented Winter’s Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland.

“SHOW USSSSS!!!!!!” added fellow cast member Audrey Anderson Emmons.

Winter has rocked different hair colors before, especially in the off-season from filming Modern Family. Less than a year ago she had a similar reddish hairstyle, which she herself compared to that of Ariel from The Little Mermaid, captioning an Instagram post “part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld.”

View this post on Instagram 🧜🏻‍♀️ part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld 🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 3, 2019 at 9:38pm PDT

Earlier this month, Winter even posted a throwback photo of her red hair, lamenting that she couldn’t wait to get back to it when filming was done. Modern Family wrapped up production on its series finale last week, and it was an emotional time for the cast and crew.

“In just a few hours we will series wrap on [Modern Family], and along with everything else, I will be saying goodbye to the trailer I have had for almost a decade,” Winter wrote at the time. “Goodbye trailer! Goodbye Alex plaque!”

Other co-stars were heartbroken as well, including Hyland, who mad a sappy post about her on-screen siblings.

“I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor,” she wrote. “We’ll always be the Dunphys and we’ll always have each other.”

The Modern Family series finale airs on Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.