Model Dies of Cancer: Azusa Kishimoto Was 39

Japanese model, television personality, and former singer Azusa Kishimoto has died at age 39 following a battle with cancer, her agency confirmed.

Oscar Promotion, the talent agency representing Kishimoto, formally announced on March 7 that the television personality, model, and former singer had succumbed to cancer on Feb. 24, according to Hochi News. The 39-year-old’s passing came after a private struggle with the disease, with her management waiting until after funeral ceremonies were completed to share the news publicly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kishimoto Azusa, a model and talent affiliated with our company, passed away on February 24th, 2025, due to cancer,” the agency stated on its official website. The announcement also included a heartfelt plea for media restraint, requesting consideration for the family’s profound grief during this difficult time, as reported by Tokyohive.

Kishimoto’s professional journey began in 2000 when she debuted as a member of the female vocal trio “Angelique,” marking her entrance into Japan’s competitive entertainment industry. After the group disbanded, she successfully pivoted to television, where she gained popularity as a reporter for Nippon Television’s morning information programs, including Zoom In!! Super and Zoom In!! Saturday, where her engaging personality resonated with viewers across Japan. She worked as a television host from 2007 to 2012, building a reputation for reliability and warmth that extended beyond her initial role as a reporter.

The news program where she worked for many years posted a touching tribute following the announcement of her death. “Az (her nickname on the program), thank you for showing us so many smiling faces,” the message read, concluding with “Azusa Kishimoto, rest in peace,” according to VN Express International.

Beyond her public persona, Kishimoto built a fulfilling personal life. She married a non-celebrity partner in November 2011, embracing family life while balancing her career. The couple welcomed their first child in June 2013, followed by a second in October 2017, and completed their family with a third child in March 2020.

Kishimoto’s final social media update revealed a family trip to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka last October. Despite her deteriorating health condition, a representative disclosed that she undertook the journey because she “wanted to leave her son with beautiful final memories,” VN Express International reports.

The talent agency’s announcement included traditional sentiments of appreciation and spirituality: “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all those who have helped us and supported us until now, and we respectfully inform you of this news. We would like to join you in praying for the repose of her soul,” the statement concluded.

Following the news of her passing, an outpouring of grief emerged from colleagues, fans, and entertainment industry figures who had worked with Kishimoto throughout her varied career. Her evolution from pop group member to trusted television personality had earned her widespread respect and affection within Japan’s media landscape.

The announcement of Kishimoto’s death follows the traditional Japanese practice of waiting until after funeral services have been conducted before making a public statement, allowing the family privacy during their immediate mourning period.