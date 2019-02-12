‘Mo Bamba’ Rapper Sheck Wes Accused of Domestic Violence by Singer Justine Skye

Rapper Sheck Wes, who is most widely known for his hit track "Mo Bamba," has been accused of domestic violence by singer Justine Skye.

Skye recently took to Twitter to make the claims, saying that he assaulted her and another woman whom he previously dated. She also accused the rapper of stalking and having his friends attack her friends.

"Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends.. two cars full of n— while he sat in the car like a b—. You're pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you'll do it again," Skye wrote in a tweet.

Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends.. two cars full of niggas while he sat in the car like a bitch. You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

Skye tweeted again about 15 minutes later, continuing her accusations against Wes, and also criticizing anyone who was defending him.

"You're pathetic... and all the people defending you, ya whole b— a— label.. everyone. You spreading lies about me," she tweeted. "Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me.. you wouldn't be in this situation and you just keep making it worse."

You’re pathetic... and all the people defending you, ya whole bitch ass label.. everyone. You spreading lies about me. Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me.. you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse. — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

Wes has since denied the accusations against him, taking to Twitter himself to issue a comment.

"I've chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me," he stated, "I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody."

I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody. — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

Notably, in a past Instagram post, Skye wrote about "one of the scariest/heart breaking experiences in my life," which she specifically connected to Domestic Violence awareness month.

"I felt stupid, angry, depressed.. blamed myself. Trying to figure out how someone who claimed they loved me so much could find such evil within themselves to hurt me mentally and physically," she continued. "Learned a lot about the people I chose to call my 'friends'.. and about myself. I was one of those people who would be like 'No man would ever put their hands on me! .. blah blah blah..' We all think we know what we'd do until it's happening to you."

At the time, Skye did not reveal the identity of her accused abuser.