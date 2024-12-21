MLB Legend Rickey Henderson Dead: Stolen Base Leader Was 65

Baseball Hall of Famer and MLB’s career steal king has died. Rickey Henderson was only 65, ending the life of one of the most memorable figures to play the game. Henderson’s passing was confirmed by the New York Post and his cause of death is reportedly due to a bout of pneumonia.

Henderson is known for his speed on the bases, his abilities as a hitter, and his personality that never lacked confidence. It’s hard to ever like someone who refers to themselves in the third person, but Henderson is an exception alongside The Rock. Maybe Larry Bird.

He was inducted on the first ballot of Cooperstown’s 2009 class, capping a career that saw him play for nine teams across 25 years. He won two World Series titles, one with the Oakland A’s in 1989 and again with the Toronto Blue Jays in ’93.

Henderson ended with 3,055 hits, 297 home runs, and 1,115 RBIs. His 2,295 career runs and 1,406 career stolen bases remain Major League Baseball records. He also holds the record for stolen bases in a single season from the modern era, with 130. He is also eight behind the all-time leader Hugh Nichol from 1887.

“I still cannot believe I’ve lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace,” fellow Hall of Famer and former Yankees teammate Dave Winfield wrote on social media.