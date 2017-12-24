Miranda Cosgrove’s Stalker Arrested Again

iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove is reportedly still dealing with her stalker more than two years after he was ordered to stay away from her.

TMZ reports that the stalker of the 24-year-old former Nickelodeon star could now be facing prison time. Authorities state Joshua Stockton was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sending Cosgrove “dozens of ominous emails.”

The agency reveals that the messages were not threatening, but “creepy nonetheless,” as he called her “goddess” and himself “a prince.

In 2015, Stockton was sentenced to probation and treatment after pleading no contest to felony stalking after he was caught creeping on her at Disneyland. This violated a previous restraining order she had taken out against him.

After the sentencing, it was reported that Stockton continued to pursue her online despite being sent to a treatment facility with a stern warning from the judge.

If he makes another move toward Cosgrove, he will be facing four years in prison.

Photo credit: Getty / Steve Mack