Who Is Milo Ventimiglia’s Mystery Girlfriend? Everything We Know About Kelly Egarian

If you were paying close attention to the Emmys on Sunday night, you may have noticed that This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia brought along his girlfriend, Kelly Egarian.

Ventimiglia is fiercely private about his personal life, so we don’t know much about the brunette beauty, other than that she’s reportedly 31 years old and a marketing coordinator for Stella McCartney.

According to a source from E! News, the pair arrived at the awards show together and shared a kiss before Ventimiglia hit the red carpet alone.

“Before making their grand entrance on the red carpet, Milo leaned in and kissed her. It was sweet and cute. It was more than just a peck,” the source said.

Before the Emmys began, the supposed couple was seen taking a selfie together inside the theater.

When Milo and Kelly entered the theater, they paused at the top of the stairs so that Milo could take a selfie. He seemed to want to capture the moment for them,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They then turned around to walk and find their seats with their arms around each other. Milo and Kelly were definitely not hiding that they were here together.”

After the awards ceremony, the couple attended the Governor’s Ball, where they sat next to Ventimiglio’s co-star Mandy Moore and her fiancé and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. Ventimiglia could be seen rubbing Egarian’s back while she was sitting in front of him at one point during the lavish celebration.

“He kept checking up on her, making sure she was okay,” a source told E! News.

Ventimiglia has been able to keep his relationship under wraps for the most part, but in March it was reported that he was seen with a mystery woman (who later turned out to be Egarian) and that they had been together for five months — which would make it almost a year now that the couple has been together.

“He is very protective of her and their relationship,” a source told In Touch at the time. “He’s wanted to be private about it because she’s not a celebrity. But this isn’t her first celebrity relationship — she also dated [*NSYNC alum] J.C. Chasez.”

