Milla Jovovich Posts Baby Bump Photo Revealing Last Month Has Been ‘So Hard’

Milla Jovovich wants you to know something as she deals with her third pregnancy. The actress is set to give birth to her and husband Paul W.S. Anderson’s third child. She uploaded a photo of her laying down on the couch in a red dress holding her stomach with Anderson in the background. The Resident Evil star went to go on and discuss what she has called a “hard” pregnancy.

“Oh my lord am I ready to have this baby,” she wrote in her latest Instagram post’s caption.

“2 weeks and change till we welcome our new little human and as every woman in history who has ever had a baby knows well, the last month is SO HARD! Ladies, what are some of your most uncomfortable memories from the last month before delivery? I mean, i seriously gotta relate to some mama’s for a second,” she wrote. “I’m fully elephant ankles, back pain, hips hurt, running to the bathroom every 15 minutes. And sleep? Forget it. Which is so annoying because if the baby is a screamer like our eldest was, we won’t be seeing the back of our eyes for the next few years!”

She went on to say that she is ready for these final weeks because she knows that soon enough things will be back to normal and she can get back to doing things like the gym, stretching and simple things like putting her socks on “without turning red from effort.”

Her lengthy post garnered quite a few responses to the questions she asked as many other mothers reached out to share their stories.

One in particular related to everything Jovovich is going through.

“Oh I remember all of those uncomfortable moments! I have 4 children luckily my youngest is almost 17 so it’s been a while but never forget,” the user wrote back. “But for my first son I was pregnant during the hottest summer 1988! Torture!”

Jovovich, who also recently starred in Hellboy released in 2019, and Anderson tied the knot back in 2009 with their first child coming during their four-year engagement in 2007. Their most recent child was born in 2015.