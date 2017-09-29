Miley Cyrus Reveals She Is ‘Less Impressed’ With ‘Wrecking Ball’ Now

Now that Miley Cyrus feels Younger Now with her sixth studio album out Friday, the former Disney star is revealing she is a little more skilled when it comes to music.

.@MileyCyrus is back, but not as we know her – exclusive interview in this week’s free NME magazine. Out Friday A post shared by NME (@nmemagazine) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:33am PDT

The 24-year-old singer told NME in a new interview about the impact her 2013 hit single, “Wrecking Ball” had on her career. But with it being one of her biggest songs to date and a literal “smash” hit, Cyrus admits she feels less connected to it now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Lyrically, I’m less impressed with that song right now,” Cyrus said of the track that went five-times platinum in the U.S. alone. “I feel like it doesn’t reflect who I am now, but that’s fine because it’s not supposed to.”

Cyrus adds she might say the same thing about the new country-inspired record at another point in her life, noting that the disconnect is more about the progression of herself as an artist than the lack of respect for her past.

“I should be grateful every f—ng day for that song, and I am,” she explained. “I think people look at things that they’ve done and there is this sense of shame, or ‘I wish I wouldn’t have done that’ — not because I’m naked, by the way. It’s because I feel like I’m in a deeper songwriting place.”

With the Elvis-inspired lead single raking up more than 37 million views on YouTube and peaking at number 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100, Cyrus’ new record is out now.

Photo credit: Twitter / @mileycyrus