Miley Cyrus Tells Brody Jenner to ‘Cool off’ After Latest Remarks About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has caused a ripple throughout the celebrity world due to her breakup with Liam Hemsworth. The couple officially announced their split on Saturday evening, while Cyrus was frolicking around in the Italian sunshine alongside The Hills star Brody Jenner‘s ex-girlfriend/wife Kaitlynn Carter.

A set of photos showing the two ladies lounging by the pool, embracing and then kissing were posted online hours before the breakup was made official through a representative. Those photos prompted many to think there is a big reason behind the split, including Brody Jenner who made a few jokes on an Instagram post he uploaded. But it turns out Cyrus saw and commented back with some quips of her own.

Brandon Thomas Lee posted a comment saying he and Jenner should round out the “scandal” by posting a photo of them making out. This prompted Jenner to respond about Liam Hemsworth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Aug 11, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

“Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon,” Jenner wrote.

Then Cyrus injected herself. “[Brody Jenner] go take a nap in your truck and cool off,” she wrote, closing with the hashtag for “hot girl summer.”

This is not the first comment Cyrus has made about the breakup to this point, but it is the first in a direct fashion. Before now, she has let photos, attitude and actions speak for themselves. Once the split was made official on Saturday night, fans of Cyrus began to look back and notice things about her recent social posts.

It also put the photos of Carter and Cyrus in a better context, supporting the idea that the pop star was seeking more freedom with her relationships and Hemsworth was on a different path.

Radar Online reported a source’s claims that Cyrus initiated the split to her desires to have an open relationship. She also was not on board with having kids, something her estranged husband was eager to do.

Fans have been trying to come to terms with the news that the couple are finished for a second time. Some were not surprised by the news given their past split and Cyrus’ free spirit attitude. Others were heartbroken that the couple had broken apart again after the time it took for them to work back to each other during their first split.

“Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split I swear they only just got back together and married so sad,” one fan wrote online.

Hemsworth and Cyrus were married in an intimate ceremony back in December 2018.