Miley Cyrus Spotted With Vulgar Sweatshirt

Miley Cyrus is known for sharing her opinion, and the star seemed to do so with her choice of clothes on Wednesday as she headed out to watch her sister, Noah Cyrus, at Noah’s show at the Troubador on Wednesday.

While arriving at the show with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, Miley was photographed wearing a sweatshirt that read “We are f—ed,” which is also a lyric from Noah’s latest song and indicated that Miley’s opinion was simply one of support for her sister.

In the photos, seen here, Miley kept things casual for the occasion, accessorizing her black hoodie with black leggings, a black backpack and black sneakers.

During the show, Miley made sure to voice her support for Noah, posting a video on her Instagram Story of the crowd cheering for Noah, as well as a clip of herself dancing along to the performance.

She also posted a message expressing her pride for her younger sister, along with a throwback snap of the two out and about.

“@noahcyrus so proud of you & your first headlining gig!” she wrote. “So fun to watch you grow & I know my fans in the audience tonight feel the same joy! Dope to see you blossom from a baby to a boss b—ch!

In addition to supporting her sister, Miley has been busy promoting her own musical projects, as she is featured on the recently released Elton John tribute albums Revamp: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John & Bernie Taupin and its companion, Restoration.

Miley is the only artist to be featured on both albums and performed her version of John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” for Revamp and “The B—ch Is Back” for Restoration.

In addition to being a fan, the former Hannah Montana star is also friends with John, who recently referred to her as “the sexiest lady in the world.”

“She’s 25 years of age, and boy is she sexy, and boy is she talented, and boy do I love her,” John said on Beats 1 with Apple Music while discussing Revamp.

Miley and John also performed together at the Grammy Awards this year, delivering a flawless rendition of John’s classic “Tiny Dancer.”

