Miley Cyrus Proudly Wears Shaun White’s Gold Medal

Miley Cyrus hung history around her neck this week while hanging out with U.S. Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer posed with White upon his return from Pyeongchang with his third Olympic gold medal hanging from her neck. The Flying Tomato won the gold in a nail-biter against Japanese star Ayumu Hirano, making White the winningest Olympic snowboarder of all time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cyrus shared a photo of herself and White sitting on a sofa together while Cyrus held White’s dog, Leroy, along with a prayer candle depicting White’s face.

“Chillin w an American legend …. & I mean @leroythegoodboy,” Cyrus joked in the caption. “kidding @shaunwhite you are the s—! So bad ass! Proud of you!”

In the halfpipe run that won White gold, he landed back-to-back 1440s, helping the U.S. clinch its 100th all-time gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

It looks like White has flown back to the U.S. ahead of the Closing Ceremony in Pyeongchang, set to take place Sunday, Feb. 25.

Cyrus doesn’t seem to be bothered by the sexual harassment allegations surrounding White, who apologized last week for calling the claims “gossip.”

“I’m truly sorry that I chose the word gossip,” White said. “It was a poor choice of words to describe such a sensitive subject in the world today. It’s amazing how life works and twists and turns and lessons learned.”

“Every experience in my life I feel like it’s taught me a lesson and I definitely feel like I’m a much more changed person then I was when I was younger,” he added, as reported by Us Weekly.

The apology comes after White was asked about past sexual harassment allegations during a press conference following his third gold-medal win.

White dismissed the question and the allegations as “gossip,” which drew the ire of many people.

The allegations stem from a 2016 lawsuit which was filed against him by a a woman named Lena Zawaideh, who was the drummer in his band Bad Things. Zawaideh claimed that White sent her explicit messages and nude images of himself.

White did acknowledge the texts in a previous statement delivered through his lawyer, which read, “Many years ago, I exchanged texts with a friend who is now using them to craft a bogus lawsuit. There is absolutely no coincidence to the timing of her claims, and we will defend them vigorously in court.”

Ultimately the lawsuit was settled out of court.

Meanwhile, Cyrus has been using her loud political voice to protest gun violence and petition for new gun laws.

“Don’t let today become yesterday… don’t let tomorrow pass by… everyday that fades is a wasted one, as are the valuable lives lost by gun violence. It MUST stop,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram shortly following the Florida school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. “What are we going to do about it? Never give up. Text ACT 644-33 to begin the end!”