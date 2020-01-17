Miley Cyrus Reveals Sizzling New Bubble Bath Photo

Miley Cyrus unveiled a sizzling new photo of herself taking a bubble bath, and it will have fans feeling the heat. In the photo shared to the Instagram Stories thread of Cyrus’ new boyfriend, Cody Simpson, the 27-year-old singer is seen laying in a bathtub with bubbles strategically placed to avoid showing anything too sensitive. Her right leg can be seen emerging out of the water, as the former Hannah Montana star is also donning what appears to be a gold necklace. See the photo from the Daily Mail here. Cyrus was also seen in another post on Simpson’s Instagram Stories thread, with the pair shooting a selfie video while laying in bed together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRINCE NEPTUNE (@codysimpson) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:36pm PST

Cyrus began dating Simpson a few months after ending her married with Liam Hemsworth. However, immediately following her relationship with the actor, Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter.

Back in August, Hemsworth shared an Instagram post that announced his split from Cyrus, saying, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:41pm PDT

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love,” he added.

Hemsworth has received a lot of support from his fans and followers in the wake of his split from Cyrus, with one fan commenting on an Instagram post, “I am so sad and shocked when I found out the news about it. I’m one of your fans in the PH since the last song film. But I know everything happens for a reasons. I will always be a fan of yours. Stay strong and I know you are and Miley. May you both find the missing peace of your life and so am I. Hope I can see you in person. Take care always.”

“Sometimes in marriage these things happend i have been married for 18 years and i tell you it has been hard up and downs but the only thing that got us through is God our Lord Jesus Christ is the only way any marriage can survive and if one is surviving it without Him then it is a hard one. All i want is for you to be blessed with a person that will revive that love in you and also have God in the middle o you two. Have a blessed day,” someone else wrote.