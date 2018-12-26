Miley Cyrus Reveals Message She Sent Ariana Grande After Pete Davidson Split

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have been friends for some time, with the pair supporting each other during both good times and bad.

Cyrus dished on the duo’s friendship during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, sharing that she reached out to Grande to offer her support after the singer split from her fiancé Pete Davidson.

Grande and Davidson split in October after confirming their relationship in May of this year and getting engaged in June.

“I’m an emoji person, so I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes,” Cyrus said.

“I literally think I sent the cat with the heart eyes,” she recalled. “I thought it was slightly, maybe even kind of making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit.”

“It felt like to me, it felt maybe like a little, ‘Oh hey, someone loves you. If it’s not working, here I am,’” Cyrus added.

The Tennessee native revealed that Grande responded with the cloud emoji, which has become one of the “Thank U, Next” singer’s go-to images.

“It all said everything,” Cyrus said of her friend’s response. “I think she was saying, ‘I’m okay, and I’m here…Thank you for thinking of me.’ That’s what I think it meant.

“Her and I, we kind of text,” Cyrus added of Grande. “If I ever see anything, and I never even know if it’s true or not because people say crazy s— about me all the time, but I’ll just text her and say, ‘I’m really thinking about you. And if you ever wanna talk to me.’”

Cyrus and Grande teamed up back in 2015 to film a cover of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” to raise awareness for Cyrus’ The Happy Hippie Foundation, and Cyrus was a guest at Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert in 2017 after a bomber attacked Grande’s Manchester show.

During her chat with Stern, Cyrus praised Grande for her open heart.

“She’s kind of one of my favorite artists right now because the thing that I really like about her … anything I’ve ever asked her to be involved in…she’s always done it,” the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer shared. “So I can never say a bad thing about her because she’s always been so great.”

“I would say she’s a good friend,” she continued. “It’s not about how many hours spent or how many inside jokes you have, but it’s about the real s—.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Handout