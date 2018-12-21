Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Santa Baby’ With Surprise Modern-Day Spin

“Santa Baby” is a classic Christmas song, but Miley Cyrus put her own take on the track during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, offering fans an updated feminist version of the popular song.

Before her performance, Cyrus informed Fallon that she might need to change a few lines of the song after reading them through.

“I think I might need to change a few of these lyrics,” she told the host. “Has anyone actually ever listened to them?”

The Tennessee native noted the line that asks Santa to “slip a sable under the tree,” noting that the garment is a fur and that she is a proud vegan.

“And look at this, I’m asking for a car and a yacht and checks and literally the deed to a platinum mine,” she continued. “Am I saying I’m gonna hook up with Santa if he buys me all this stuff?”

Cyrus then took the stage alongside Fallon and Mark Ronson, though Fallon didn’t seem to get the memo about her updated lyrics as he attempted to surprise her with a diamond necklace.

“Santa, baby / I don’t need any fancy jewelry, not me / I’ve got something else in mind Santa baby, / And I don’t need your presents tonight,” Cyrus sang.

While the original song has the main character asking Santa for gifts including a car, yacht and jewelry, Cyrus made it clear that if she wants something, she’ll buy it, informing Santa that she has a “baller car of my own” and that she “bought it all by myself.”

Later on during her performance, she addressed sexual harassment in the workplace and advocated for equal pay.

“Listen Santa to what I say / a girl’s best friend is equal pay / So stop interrupting me when I talk / and don’t text me pictures of your,” Cyrus intoned as Ronson’s phone rang.

“Santa baby, I’d love to know my a— won’t get grabbed / At work / By some ignorant jerk / Tell the dirtbags to put away their chimneys tonight,” she continued before concluding the song with a flourish as she, Fallon and Ronson enjoyed some eggnog together.

Twitter was in support of Cyrus’ modern update, with one person calling the performance “the anthem that we needed in 2018.

“Miley turned santa baby into a feminist anthem, don’t we stan?!” wrote another fan.

