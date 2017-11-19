Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Her ‘Hunky’ Boyfriend Liam Hemsworth

Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus just cannot get enough of her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth — and for good reason.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter on Friday to share a photograph of Hemsworth with the caption, “hunky as f–k.”

Damn. My man lookin hunky as f❤️ck! ❤️💕❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/cgkkyJAGzl — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 17, 2017

In the image, The Hunger Games actor looks bashfully away from the camera while sporting all black as he leans against a car with a coy smile.

“Damn. My man lookin hunky as f–k!” Cyrus captioned the shot.

The two, who met while playing love interests in 2010’s The Last Song, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, recently returned to the island where they shot the film for a little rest and relaxation.

Earlier this month, the two sparked wedding rumors after PEOPLE obtained images of the pair matching wedding bands on their ring fingers. However, the two have been wearing these bands for quite some time now.

The two have openly discussed the possibility of marriage and have been adamant about not rushing to the altar. Back in September, the former Hannah Montana star told The Sun on Sunday that she doesn’t “envision marriage.”

“I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” she said, according to Daily Mail. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”