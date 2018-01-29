Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Stuns the Grammys With Flowing Red Dress

When Miley Cyrus stepped on stage at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night to perform ‘Tiny Dancer’ […]

By

When Miley Cyrus stepped on stage at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night to perform “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John, her fashion choice made just as much of a statement as her voice. For the performance, the singer chose a deep magenta ball gown with a full, flowing skirt made of layers of tulle, giving off major princess vibes in line with the duo’s beautiful duet.

Cyrus accessorized the gown with simple makeup and blonde waves, earning herself a GRAMMYs fashion moment to remember with the stunning choice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She later used social media to share several clips and images of herself in the dress, including a moment from her performance with John, which she captioned, “When dreams come true.”

The dress was designed by Zac Posen, who attended the ceremony and posed with Cyrus to celebrate the moment.

Thank you @mileycyrus ❤️ In #Zacposen at the #grammys

A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on

The breathtaking gown also gave off serious Valentine’s Day vibes with its red and pink undertones, making for a very regal moment as Cyrus posed for photos in the frothy creation.

@mileycyrus #zacposen #grammys

A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on

Twitter was also a fan of the look, with many users complimenting the star on her choice.

Photo Credit: Getty / Slaven Vlasic

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts