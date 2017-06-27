Miley Cyrus Brands Herself As ‘Genderless Spirit’

Miley Cyrus says that she doesn't identify as any particular gender, but rather she feels "genderless." The 24-year-old pop superstar spoke out in an interview with Ross King for ITV's Lorraine on Friday regarding the issue.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer explained towards the end of the interview that she viewed herself as "weird." When asked what makes her think that she's "weird," Miley said she thinks of herself as a "spirit," rather than a normal human being.

"I'm weird for many reasons. I think I feel genderless, I feel ageless," she said.

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus also revealed that she doesn't see herself as separate from animals.

"I'm just a spirit soul, not divided by human being, even animals," she said. "There's no me and them and there's no us and you. I just want to be nothing."

While Miley Cyrus doesn't like to define herself with any gender or age labels, she does brand anyone that doesn't like country music icon Dolly Parton as "weird."

"I was saying last night that if you don't like Dolly you're weird. And if I'm telling you you're weird that's saying something because I'm the weirdest person I know," Miley said.

She continued by saying: "No one doesn't like Dolly...She's all super respectful and love. She's such a great musician and also a great role model."

In a previous interview with Variety back in October, Miley dished on her sexuality revealing that she identified as "pansexual."

"My whole life, I didn't understand my own gender and my own sexuality," she said. "I always hated the word 'bisexual,' because that's even putting me in a box. I don't ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl."

When Miley Cyrus isn't addressing her gender identity, she has been speaking out on quitting drugs. During an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, the "Malibu" songstress dished on the reason why she chose to stop smoking marijuana.

"I had a dream that I would die during my monolog on SNL for some reason," she said. "That I would just get so stoned that I'd just, like, died - which I've Googled and that's never happened."

Miley also revealed that her previous appearances on Jimmy Fallon's show were spent under the influence of drugs.

"It's weird to be here; Remember the last time I was here? I was dressed as a bunny rabbit and then like a cat. There's a reason for that - I was high!" she said.

