Miley Cyrus’ Fiance Liam Hemsworth Returns to Neighborhood Where Their Home Burned Down in California Wildfire

A group of wildfires are currently on a path through California, destroying homes, businesses and more as they blaze across the state. One of the fires affected the Malibu area, burning down multiple celebrities’ homes, including the one Miley Cyrus shared with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

On Monday, Hemsworth returned to the home to assess the damage, visiting the property with his brother Luke Hemsworth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Blast reports that the pair was seen riding on a utility vehicle and wearing masks to protect them from the air quality in the area.

TMZ also shared a photo of Liam walking the property as well as a photo of the debris, noting that it appears the brothers have joined the recovery efforts after the fire.

Cyrus first revealed the fate of her home on Twitter on Sunday, Nov. 11.

“Completely [sic] devestated by the fires affecting my community,” she wrote. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet…. Donate $ , Time , Supplies. I love you more than ever, Miley.”

all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet….

Donate $ , Time , Supplies

I love you more than ever , Miley — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

She also encouraged fans to aid in relief efforts and offered links to donate.

In addition to Hemsworth and Cyrus, stars including Gerard Butler, Camille Grammer, Neil Young and Robin Thicke lost their homes in the blaze, with many others being forced to evacuate the area after mandatory evacuations were issued when the fires began.

Nearly 200 homes have been destroyed in the fires in Southern California and the Northern California town of Paradise was almost completely eradicated, with over 6,000 homes lost.

The New York Times reports that at least 42 people have died in the Camp Fire, which affected Northern California, making the fire the deadliest in the state’s history as well as the largest. The Woolsey Fire, one of the two affecting Southern California, has killed at least two people.

Photo Credit: Getty / Presley Ann