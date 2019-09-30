Miley Cyrus Drops Cryptic Post on ‘Love’ and ‘Loyalty’ Amid Breakups With Kaitlynn Carter, Liam Hemsworth

Following a rough few weeks for Miley Cyrus, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer shared an Instagram Story post Sunday about the unconditional love and loyalty she receives from her dogs. The post followed the back-to-back breakups from husband Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter to end her summer. Last week, she also shared several poolside photos and pictures from a recent trip to Zion National Park.

In Sunday’s Instagram post, Cyrus included a photo of herself with two of her dogs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy Sunday from me & 2 stinky dogs,” she wrote. “Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions… The best part about animals is that they are careless about the details.”

Cyrus continued, “They live by the golden rule… Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex… They love back 100X… all they ask is to be card for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (Reminds me of someone).”

It’s not clear who the “someone” she is referring to, but the post follows Cyrus’ recent breakups. In August, she and Hemsworth announced the end of their brief marriage, following a decade-long on-again, off-again relationship. Cyrus was also spotted with The Hills: New Beginnings star Carter, but sources confirmed their breakup on Sept. 21.

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They’re still friends,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated… but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Since Cyrus’ breakups, she has posted several Instagram photos from a recent vacation with her mother Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus.

On Sept. 26, she shared a poolside photo with a cryptic message that may have references her splits.

“Goodbyes are never easy… but [got to go],” she wrote, including a black heart emoji.

An insider recently told E! News Cyrus wants to be alone after everything that happened in the past two months.

“Miley did not want to rush into anything,” the insider said. “She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn’t ready for a relationship. She needs to be by herself.”

Cyrus is now working on her upcoming seventh album, She Is Miley Cyrus, which will include “Mother’s Daughter” and “Slide Away.” She also worked with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey on “Don’t Call Me Angel,” which is featured in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia